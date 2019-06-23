'Dogs Walk-Off AirHogs, Sweep First Series of 2019

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Cody Regis hit two homers and drove in three runs, and the Saltdogs walked off the AirHogs, 6-5, after a throwing error from the catcher allowed Curt Smith to score in the 11th inning on Sunday.

Smith was at second base when Auggie Francis struck out before the pitch got away from the catcher. With Francis running to first, the throw escaped into the outfield and allowed Smith to score after reaching third.

Cody Regis had his second multi-homer game of the year - and both have come against the AirHogs. He opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 1st and tied the game at three in the 3rd with a solo shot on the first pitch of the inning.

Stewart Ijames hit a three-run homer to give Texas its first lead of the series in the 3rd inning, but the 'Dogs scored an unearned run in the 4th inning on one of six different AirHogs errors in the game.

Brett Eibner tied the game with a run-scoring double in the 6th, while Randolph Oduber restored the lead with an RBI double to center in the 7th.

Texas manufactured the game-tying run in the 9th inning after Luo Jinjun walked, stole second, reached third on a groundout and scored on a fielder's choice.

Austin Pettibone got the win after tossing two scoreless innings in extras, while Tyler Matzek took the loss.

The 'Dogs have won a season-high four straight games and have a day off before heading to Cleburne for a quick three-game series Tuesday-Thursday. First pitch time from The Depot on Tuesday night is set for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

