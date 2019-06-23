Explorers and Canaries Suspended Due to Rain

Sioux City, IA - It was suppose to be the battle for first place in the American Association South Division and after successfully dodging rain drops all weekend the Explorers and Canaries' luck ran out as the hyped matchup between the two rivals was suspended in the top of the second inning due to rain.

The game will be finished on Friday, July 19th with the Canaries leading 3-0 in the top of the second with runners at first and second and two outs in the inning. This suspended game will see the fully scheduled nine innings played when it is made up on the 19th and the regularly scheduled game for that day will be a seven inning game that will take place shortly after the completion of the suspended contest.

Sioux City is currently 19-17 on the season and the Canaries sit at 18-16. Both teams are currently tied atop the South Division.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the game today may redeem it for the make up date on July 19th or may exchange it for any other non-firework game on our 2019 regular season schedule.

