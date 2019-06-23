Cleburne Splits Doubleheader in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Cleburne Railroaders split a twin-bill against the Kansas City T-Bones on Sunday afternoon, taking game one 12-2 and falling in the nightcap 8-2 at T-Bones Stadium.

Game One Recap:

In the resumption of Saturday's suspended game, the Railroaders (16-20) added to their existing 2-0 lead with single runs in the third and fourth to seize a 4-0 advantage. Kansas City (17-16) pulled a run back in the home half of the fourth, but Cleburne answered back with five runs in the fifth. Daniel Robertson lined an RBI single to get the scoring started, then back-to-back hit by pitches with the bases loaded made it 6-1. Nick Rotola delivered the final blow with a two-run single to put Cleburne in front 8-1.

After Kansas City scratched out an unearned run against Braden Pearson (3-1), a three-run homer from Hunter Clanin in the sixth made it 11-2 Cleburne. Robertson worked a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring.

Kenny Koplove (0-1) took the loss for Kansas City. Jesus Sanchez and D.J. Sharabi each worked two scoreless innings in relief to nail down the win for the Railroaders.

K.C. Huth went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cleburne offense.

Game Two Recap:

The T-Bones surged to a 4-0 first inning lead on the back of six hits against Cleburne starter Charlie Gillies (1-4). Danny Mars and Dylan Tice started the inning with back-to-back home runs, then RBI singles from Roy Morales and Mason Davis put Cleburne in an early hole.

Casey Gillaspie made it 6-0 Kansas City with a two-run homer in the second.

Cleburne's only scoring came in the third, as Chase Simpson hammered an RBI double and Robertson followed with a run-scoring single to trim the deficit to 6-2.

The T-Bones lengthened the lead back out with a run in the third and one more in the sixth to create the final margin. Henry Owens (1-0) picked up the win for Kansas City, working five innings while allowing two runs on five hits.

The Railroaders are off on Monday as they travel back to Cleburne to open a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

