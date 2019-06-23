Goldeyes Split Double Header with Milkmen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes split a double header with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Shaw Park on Saturday evening, winning the opener 3-2 and falling in the nightcap 6-4 in eight innings.

In game one, the Milkmen took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. With second and third and one out, Steve Pascual drove in Taisei Fukuhara with a groundball to shortstop. Nolan Earley followed with a two-out triple to right centre that scored Sam Dexter.

Winnipeg answered back in the bottom of the inning. Wes Darvill led off with a 10-pitch single up the middle and took second on a wild pitch. After Kyle Martin walked, a double steal put runners on second and third. Kevin Garcia lined a sacrifice fly to right that scored Darvill.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dominic Ficociello singled to left-centre with one out. Two batters later, Reggie Abercrombie hit a popfly to shallow left-centre field that broke off the glove of Earley and allowed Ficociello to score the tying run. Abercrombie went to second on the play, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and was driven home on a single to right from Darvill that gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead.

Kevin McGovern (4-3) started and picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits over six innings. McGovern walked none and struck out four.

Victor Capellan pitched a perfect top of the seventh to earn his 11th save.

Zach Hartman (1-2) started for the Milkmen and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits in four innings. Hartman walked two and struck out three. It was Hartman's first career professional start, and the four innings matched a career-high for longest outing.

In the nightcap, the Milkmen jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second when Dexter hit a grand slam home run to left with one out. It was the first grand slam in the Milkmen's early history.

Winnipeg chipped away in the bottom of the third when Willy Garcia's two-out, RBI single brought home Cody Young.

Milwaukee held a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh when the Goldeyes rallied for three runs to tie the game. Darvill led off the inning with a solo home run down the left field line. Two batters later, Young came back from an 0-2 count and singled to left on the eighth pitch of his at bat. Myles Smith relieved Milkmen starter Zac Westcott, and the Goldeyes put the tying run on base when Alex Perez drew an eight-pitch walk. A balk moved the runners to second and third, and after Smith struck out Kevin Garcia during a nine-pitch at bat, Willy Garcia ripped a single through the left side that scored Young and Perez to tie the game.

Milwaukee regained the lead in the top of the eighth on back-to-back RBI doubles from Adam Brett Walker and Dan Ward.

Winnipeg brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth on a one-out single from Abercrombie before Smith closed out the game.

Smith (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Marcus Crescentini (4-1) took the loss for the Goldeyes.

Harrison Cooney started for Winnipeg in game two and took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs in one-plus inning. Cooney walked three and struck out one.

Westcott also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in six and one-third innings. Westcott walked two and struck out two.

