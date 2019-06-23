Goldeyes Take Series from Milkmen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-13) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-3 at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Goldeyes won three of four in the series, and improved to 15-6 in games decided by two runs or less.

"I thought we had a really good series," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I'm always happy winning three out of four against a division foe."

Reggie Abercrombie opened the scoring with a solo home run to left on the first pitch of the bottom of the second. It marked Abercrombie's 344th RBI in a Goldeyes' uniform, which ties him with Josh Mazzola for second in franchise history. Luis Alen holds the all-time record with 347 RBI.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wes Darvill reached on an infield single leading off and stole second base. Kyle Martin followed with a line drive, two-run home run to right that made it 3-0.

"Today we lived on the long ball," Forney said. "We got a lot of offence from Kyle. We're still a work in progress, but certain individuals are making some strides, and their RBI totals are starting to climb."

Dominic Ficociello led off the bottom of the sixth with a single through the left side. Two batters later, Darvill ripped a double to right-centre that put runners on second and third with one out. Winnipeg extended the lead to 4-0 when Martin lifted a sacrifice fly to right that scored Ficociello.

The Milkmen (15-20) cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh when Adam Brett Walker hit a two-out, two-run home run.

Milwaukee then pulled within 4-3 in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Garrett Copeland. With first and third and one out, Tyler Garkow struck out Glen McClain and Garrett Copeland back-to-back to strand the tying run 90 feet from home plate.

Victor Capellan pitched a perfect top of the ninth to earn his third one-run save of the weekend series, and his league-leading 12th overall this year.

James Harris made a tumbling catch on a Taisei Fukuhara popfly down the left field line to record the game's final out.

Joel Seddon (1-0) started for the Goldeyes and earned his first win with the club. Seddon allowed two earned runs on five hits in six and two-thirds innings. Seddon walked one and struck out four. Seddon retired 12 consecutive batters at one point, as well as 17 of 18 from the first inning through the sixth.

Former Major League left-hander TJ House (5-1) started for Milwaukee and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in six innings. House walked three and struck out two.

