Dogs Sign Catcher Mitchell Kranson
June 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs announced on Monday the signing of catcher Mitchell Kranson. A left-handed batter, Kranson joins the team after a four-year stint in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Drafted by the Twins in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Kranson reached as high as the double-A level. In his most recent stretch with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Kranson batted .217 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 35 games at catcher. Prior to being drafted, Kranson was a standout athlete at Cal-Berkeley. As a senior, Kranson earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors after hitting .333 with five home runs, 15 doubles, 38 runs and 36 RBI.
In a corresponding move, Larry Balkwill has been placed on waivers.
The Chicago Dogs open a seven-game homestand at Impact Field on Monday with a four-game series against the Kansas City T-Bones. Game starts are slated for 7:05 PM on Monday, 11:35 AM on Tuesday, 7:05 PM on Wednesday, and 6:05 PM on Thursday.
Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network to watch all Dogs home games. For more updates, follow @TheChicagoDogs on social media and use the hashtag #TakeABite.
