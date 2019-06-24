Dogs Sign Catcher Mitchell Kranson

June 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs announced on Monday the signing of catcher Mitchell Kranson. A left-handed batter, Kranson joins the team after a four-year stint in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Drafted by the Twins in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Kranson reached as high as the double-A level. In his most recent stretch with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Kranson batted .217 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 35 games at catcher. Prior to being drafted, Kranson was a standout athlete at Cal-Berkeley. As a senior, Kranson earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors after hitting .333 with five home runs, 15 doubles, 38 runs and 36 RBI.

In a corresponding move, Larry Balkwill has been placed on waivers.

The Chicago Dogs open a seven-game homestand at Impact Field on Monday with a four-game series against the Kansas City T-Bones. Game starts are slated for 7:05 PM on Monday, 11:35 AM on Tuesday, 7:05 PM on Wednesday, and 6:05 PM on Thursday.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

