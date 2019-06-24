RedHawks' Bret Helton Named AA Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and Pointstreak announced RedHawks pitcher Bret Helton as the AA Pitcher of the Week, for the week of June 17-23, 2019.

The Colorado Springs native threw seven scoreless innings on Sunday in the 8-0 win over the Chicago Dogs. Helton picked up his second win of the season (2-1) and only gave up two hits and one walk in the victory. In four starts this season, Helton's pitched 19.2 innings and has an ERA of 2.74 with 17 strikeouts.

Drafted in the 9th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Helton played 3 seasons for the University of Utah (Salt Lake City) before going on to the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Pennsylvania League (Short-Season A). Last year, Helton played for the Altoona Curve (A Eastern League) and is in his first season with the RedHawks.

"We're really proud of the performance Bret gave us yesterday and congratulate him on being the AA Pitcher of the Week" said RedHawks manager Jim Bennett.

Helton joins outfielder Tim Colwell as the second RedHawks player to win the American Association's weekly honor this year and is the team's sixth pitcher in the past three seasons to have earned the league's Pitcher of the Week award.

The RedHawks are on a six-game winning streak as they travel to Sioux Falls for four-game series against the Canaries and return home on Friday to take on the St. Paul Saints in a three- game home stand on June 28th to June 30th.

