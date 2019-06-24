American Association Game Recaps

June 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 0 (F/7 Game Two Doubleheader)-Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks extended their winning streak to six after sweeping a doubleheader against the Chicago Dogs.

The RedHawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by 3B Leobaldo Pina in the bottom of the first. The lead grew to 4-0 with a three-run bottom of the second that included a two-run double by SS Yhoxian Medina. 2B T.J. Bennett made it 5-0 with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third. The scoring continued with a two-RBI triple by RF Tim Colwell in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-0, and in the next at-bat CF Devan Ahart hit an RBI single to make it 8-0.

SP Bret Helton completed the seven-inning shutout with two hits allowed, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Kansas City 8, Cleburne 2 (F/7 Game Two Doubleheader)-Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones won a seven-inning game against the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday.

The T-Bones' RF Danny Mars and LF Dylan Tice hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the first in which they managed to take a 4-0 lead. Kansas City made it a 6-0 game on a two-run DH Casey Gillaspie in the following inning.

The Railroader scored their two runs in a top of the third With SS Chase Simpson hitting an RBI double and 2B Daniel Robertson hitting an RBI single.

SP Henry Owens was awarded the win after allowing two runs in five innings of work.

Lincoln 6, Texas 5 (F/11)-Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Texas AirHogs in walk-off fashion Sunday.

The Saltdogs took a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by 1B Cody Regis in the bottom of the first.

The AirHogs took their only lead of the game on a three-run home run by RF Stewart Ijames in the top of the third. However, Regis would strike again in the following frame with a solo home tun to make it a 3-3 ball game. Lincoln took a 4-3 lead one inning later on an error.

Texas managed to tie the game on a CF Brett Eibner double in the top of the sixth. The Saltdogs took one more regulation lead with an RBI double off the bat of RF Randolph Oduber in the seventh before The AirHogs tied it in the ninth.

DH Curt Smith scored the game winning run on a dropped third strike catcher error in the bottom of the 11th to deliver the win.

Gary SouthShore 11, St. Paul 10-Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats tpped the Saint in a rain delayed game Sunday.

CF Evan Marzilli led the RailCats, going 4-for-6 with four RBIs.

C Jeremy Martinez, 2B Josh Allen, and 1B Devon Rodriguez all homered for the Saints.

LHP Ryan Thurston was awarded the win and RHP Sandy Lugo was awarded the save.

Sioux Falls vs. Sioux City (Suspended)

The game between Sioux Falls and Sioux City was suspended due to rain. The game will be resumed on July 19 as part of a doubleheader. The Canaries lead 3-0 in the top of the second.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.