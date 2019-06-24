Chicago Dogs to Host Two "Bark at the Ballpark" Dog-Friendly Games at Impact Field July 10 and September 1

June 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce two "Bark at the Ballpark" dog-friendly games this season at Impact Field Tuesday, July 10 and Sunday, Sept. 1. During both games, fans and their furry family members can enjoy a variety of special activities honoring the four-legged guests in attendance.

The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on-site at Impact Field during both special games to educate fans on pet adoption, volunteering opportunities, pet fostering and microchip scanning.

The Chicago Dogs will face the Gary SouthShore Railcats during the July 10 "Bark at the Ballpark" doubleheader at Impact Field. Gates to the ballpark will open at 4 p.m. and the first game will start at 5:05 p.m. In addition to participating in a pet parade on the field in between games, fans can pose for "pawpurazzi" photos from Fetch Portraits or discuss their pet's medical care needs with a team of leading experts from Abell Animal Hospital. More information regarding festivities during the Sept. 1 "Bark at the Ballpark" game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to both "Bark at the Ballpark" games are now available for $9-25. Tickets can be purchased on-site at the Impact Field box office, online at TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. All four-legged fans attending "Bark at the Ballpark" must be on a leash at all times, wear ID and rabies tags and have complete and current vaccinations.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.