'Dogs Sign All-Time Great Bryan Warner to a One-Day Contract

LINCOLN, Nebraska - In a season all about 20 years of baseball at Haymarket Park, the Saltdogs have signed all-time great Bryan Warner to a one-day contract ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City.

Warner, 46, played seven seasons in Lincoln from 2001-2007, and is among the franchise leader in many categories, including homers, RBIs, and games played.

"Bryan is a Saltdogs icon, and this was a unique opportunity for the organization to sign him with Curt Smith at the Olympic qualifiers," said President/GM Charlie Meyer.

Warner was a staple in Lincoln for the first seven years at Haymarket Park and has remained visible throughout the Lincoln baseball community since his retirement in 2007.

He will be on the roster and available to play in Lincoln's game against the Monarchs on Saturday.

Warner will also be celebrated on Friday, August 13 - with a 20th Anniversary jersey giveaway for Lincoln's game against Gary SouthShore. That night will kickstart the Saltdogs alumni weekend, with many faces from the club's history present throughout the ballpark all weekend long.

