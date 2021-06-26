Milkmen Soar over RedHawks 9-7

June 26, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI. - The Milkmen continued their imaginary home run derby by hitting three bombs over the fence and defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

After a 30 minute weather delay, the Milkmen took the field, featuring Ryan Boyer on the mound. The RedHawks had no delay in scoring in the top of the first inning. Manny Boscan and Leobaldo Pina began with singles and Correlle Prime brought them home with a knock over the centerfield fence.

The Milkmen took no time at all to respond to the RedHawks runs. Logan Trowbridge smacked a double, and Adam Brett Walker II hit his fourth consecutive home run, making the score 3-2 RedHawks.

Keeping the home run parade going was Tony Rosselli, batting in Trey Martin who singled prior and took the lead. Next Liam Scafariello walked and stole second base, Brett Vertigan followed and hit an RBI double down the first base line.

For three innings, the RedHawks were on a scoring drought, but in the top of the fifth Boscan found his pitch and hit it over the right field fence, closing Milwaukee's lead to two runs.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth for Milwaukee was Trowbridge who walked and stole a base. Trowbridge was knocked in by Walker II, giving the Milkmen an extra security run.

Misael Siverio took the mound for the first time as a Milkmen, recording his first out as a strikeout, followed by an error from Aaron Hill, three singles and a fielder's choice tying the score at sixes.

Trowbridge put the bomb on the RedHawks, after Vertigan was hit by a pitch, he hit the Milkmen's third home run of the night and took back the lead.

"It felt good tonight, just put the barrel on the ball and good things happen," said Trowbridge "back to back wins man. We're getting hot at home, I love it."

Up next was Rosselli who hit an RBI double giving his team some padding going into the eighth inning.

Zach Hartman relieved Siverio in the top of the eighth, allowing two hits and one run.

Fargo was unable to respond to the Milkmen's strong offense with Nate Hadley closing out his second straight game.

"Being home, we had great crowds both nights and everybodies coming together right now and playing good baseball on both sides," said Rosseli about tonight's win.

The Milkmen take the field Saturday at 6:00 pm for game two against the RedHawks.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.