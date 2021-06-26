'Cats Fry the Birds to Win Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In game two of a three-game series, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (17-19) crushed the Sioux Falls Canaries with an 8-4 win to clinch the road series at The Birdcage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Daniel Lingua led the way for the RailCats with his second four-hit performance of the season. Lingua recorded a 4-for-5 day at the dish with an RBI and two runs scored in the eight-run trouncing.

To remain red-hot on the week, Jesus Marriaga posted a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a pair of RBI. Marriaga is now 12-for-21 with 6 RBI over his last six games and has recorded six straight multi-hit performances.

After a rain delay, the RailCats pounded on the board with three runs in the first, and Sioux Falls closed the gap with two of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Through the first four innings, both teams went blow-for-blow before an MJ Rookard two-out, RBI double gave Gary SouthShore a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

The win goes to Cas Silber who came on in relief in the third inning. Silber recorded 5.1 innings on the mound with two runs, four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Canaries' starter Angel Ventura took the loss after five innings on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The RailCats tacked on four more in the seventh on some heads up baserunning by Lingua and

Hayden Schilling. Then Tyler Van Marter drove in another with a two-out, RBI double to bring us to our final score of 8-4 and hand Gary SouthShore its third straight victory, along with the series.

To close things out, Cole Cook faced five and retired five with a pair of strikeouts for a five-out finish.

The series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Sioux Falls Canaries is scheduled for tomorrow, June 27 at 2:05 p.m. at The Birdcage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

