Birds Look to Bounce Back Sunday vs. Gary

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries (17-18) fell to the Gary SouthShore RailCats (17-19) by a final score of 8-4 Saturday at The Birdcage. The Canaries and RailCats will finish the series off on Sunday at 2:05 PM.

Angel Ventura (3-4) was credited with the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (five earned). Cas Silber (3-0) was credited with the win. Silber pitched 5.1 innings allowing four hits for two runs (two earned) and struck out five Canaries in relief after Nick Garcia allowed two runs (two earned) as the starter.

The Canaries offense put up six hits in the loss. Wyatt Ulrich had two base hits and scored twice. Nick Gotta had two hits and drove in two with a first inning double. Trey Michalczewski had a base hit and an RBI to drive Cade Gotta home in the third. Mike Hart picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

The RailCats offense was paced by Daniel Lingua, who racked up four hits and four RBI as the cleanup man. He also scored twice.

The series finale will feature a starting pitching matchup of RHP Colby Wyatt (0-2, 4.67 ERA) for the Canaries and RHP Jack Alkire (2-3, 3.93 ERA) for the RailCats.

