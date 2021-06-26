'Dogs Rally for Walk-Off Thriller

LINCOLN, Nebraska - David Vidal hit a game-tying three-run homer in the 8th, and Forrestt Allday worked a bases-loaded walk in the 9th to beat the Kansas City Monarchs 5-4 at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Vidal's homer came after Ryan Long put Lincoln (17-16) on the board with an RBI groundout in the 8th. Bryan Ellington - who had not allowed a homer before he gave up the go-ahead shot to Ryan Long in last night's game - walked three straight 'Dogs before Long's groundout. Behind in the count, Vidal tied the game with a deep fly ball to left field.

Patrick Adams was hit by a pitch with one out in the 9th, and after Jacob Lindgren walked Gunnar Buhner and Justin Byrd, Allday's second walk of the game capped Lincoln's biggest rally in a win this season.

Keenan Bartlett allowed just one run over five innings, while Tyler Anderson and Josh Norwood pitched scoreless innings in the 6th and 7th. Logan Lombana allowed three runs in the 8th, but James Pugliese pitched a 1-2-3 9th and earned his first win of the year.

Bryan Warner - Lincoln's all-time leader in games played and one of the franchise's icons singled in his first game since 2007. Warner signed a one-day contract to suit up and play Saturday in Curt Smith's Olympic qualifying absence.

David Vidal had two hits and drove in three, while Allday went 1-for-3 with two walks and the game-winning RBI. The Saltdogs rallied with five runs on just one hit over the final two innings, which included six walks and one hit batter.

The 'Dogs are now 4-0 against Kansas City (19-15) and have won five straight against the Monarchs at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln has a chance to sweep its second series of the year on Sunday. First pitch time is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 1:05.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

