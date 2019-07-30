'Dogs Rally, But Three-Game Streak Ends

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Reese Gregory tossed three scoreless innings to keep the game close, but the 'Dogs couldn't fully erase an early four-run deficit in a 4-3 loss to the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Gregory went nine-up, nine-down in relief, but the Explorers held on for their 11th consecutive win - the longest in the league this year.

Curt Smith had two more hits - including a double - to extend his hitting streak to eight. Over the eight games, Smith has eight extra-base hits and 14 extra-base hits in the month of July.

Sioux City opened the scoring with Jose Sermo's two-run double in the 1st inning. The X's later added a run on Drew Stankiewicz's RBI groundout and Dexture McCall's RBI double.

In the bottom of the 1st, the 'Dogs scored an unearned run when Ibarra scored via Sebastian Zawada's misplay in left field. Lincoln added two more in the 6th - Randolph Oduber reached on an error that would have scored Curt Smith and earned his 33rd RBI of the year, and Christian Ibarra later singled in Oduber to make it 4-3.

Ibarra now has a five-game hitting streak, and the 'Dogs also got two more hits from Tyler Moore, who has six over his last four games. Ivan Marin extended his hitting streak to five and also walked, while Cody Regis went 2-for-5.

Jake Hohensee allowed four runs on six innings with four walks and three strikeouts in his fourth start of the year.

