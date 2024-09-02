'Dogs Led by Pace's Dominance for Season Finale Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Saltdogs (38-62) took the season finale over Winnipeg (56-43) behind Foster Pace's dominant performance by a score of 6-3.

RHP Foster Pace threw 6.0 scoreless innings in his final start of 2024, allowing only one hit, one walk, and striking out two. It was his sixth quality start of the season.

OF Kyle Battle homered for the seventh time this season with a two-run blast into left field, a part of a three-RBI performance.

INF Matt Pita put together a multi-hit performance, with a single and double. He also walked and came around to score a run.

The Saltdogs took control early in the season finale as Pace retired the first eight batters he faced in the Winnipeg lineup.

The offense backed him up in the second with three runs highlighted by Battle's two-run homer and a INF Dakota Conners' RBI single.

To the fifth Lincoln stretched the lead to 4-0 after a C Max Hewitt sacrifice fly scoring INF Alex Baeza. Hewitt would later extend his hit streak to eight games to finish the season.

Pace continued to dominate on the bump and LHP Tony Roca would continue that out of the bullpen throwing two scoreless innings to follow up the start.

Lincoln would grab two more runs of insurance in the eighth inning with an OF Aaron Takacs RBI double driving in Hewitt and Battle driving in Pita with a fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Goldeyes would load the bases and score three times but LHP David Zoz would come in to shut the door inducing a double play and grabbing his first save of the season.

Lincoln finishes 2024 with a 38-62 record finishing in 6th place in the American Association West Division.

