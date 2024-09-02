RailCats Lose 7-1, Finish 2024 Season

(Gary, IN) After 99 games, the Gary SouthShore RailCats were facing off with the Chicago Dogs for the final game of the 2024 season. The RailCats were on an eight-game losing streak, and were attempting to snap the streak to close out the year.

Carlos Sanabria was making the start, and the Dogs were the first team on the board. Brantley Bell singled and Nick Novak was brought in. Gary would respond in the bottom of the third was Miguel Sierra cracked one through the left side of the infield to tie the game at one through three.

Sanabria would come out of the game and Chicago would lead off the fifth with a solo home run over the left-field fence for his third of the season. Brantley Bell doubled in his second RBI, and after an error on a rundown, Bell scored to make the score 4-1.

In the eighth, Novak and Jacob Teter led the Dogs rally as they plated three more runs, Teter driving in his 94th and 95th run on a pulled single into right field. The RailCats could not make up any ground, as they lost their final game of the year, and fell to 30-70.

The season concluded on Labor Day, thank you to the fans for making the 2024 season such an enjoyable season to remember, and the RailCats organization looks forward to having everyone back in 2025.

