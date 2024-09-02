Birds Ride the Long Ball to Victory in Regular Season Finale

September 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries will enter the postseason on a winning note, topping Kansas City 3-2 in the regular season finale.

The Birds opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run homerun from Hunter Clanin and Trevor Achenbach blasted a solo shot in the second.

The Monarchs scored the next two runs and put two runners in scoring position with no outs in the top of the ninth but Charlie Hasty struck out the next three batters to earn his 20th save.

Neil Lang allowed a run over six innings to earn his seventh victory as the Canaries finish the regular season at 55-44, second place in the West Division. Sioux Falls will now get set to open a best-of-three West Division Series against Winnipeg at the Bird Cage Wednesday at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.