Explorers Division Playoff Opponent Announced

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers woke up today for the final day of the 2024 regular season and learned that the club will have an American Association playoff rematch with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The chase for the Miles Wolff Cup begins Wednesday night, September 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The matchup was set when the Winnipeg Goldeyes, as the West Division winner, picked the Sioux Falls Canaries as their opponent in the opening round, setting up a matchup between the third and fourth place teams in the division.

The Explorers will travel to Fargo to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game two of the first round West Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. and will play game three (if necessary) Saturday night, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. also in Fargo. Sioux City and Fargo-Moorhead faced off last season in a best-of-three games that the Explorers won 2-0.

This season the two teams met 13 times with Fargo-Moorhead winning the series 8-5. The X's split the six games played in Sioux City while the RedHawks went 5-2 at home in North Dakota. Both teams have been long-time and often heated rivals, dating back to the Northern League, but this is only the second playoff matchup between the two clubs.

It is the seventh time under Manager Steve Montgomery that the team has made the postseason and the eighth time in the American Association. The Explorers made the Northern League playoff three times before joining the American Association in 2008. Overall, this is the 11th playoff appearance for the Explorers.

First Round Schedule

Sept. 4 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 5 Travel Day

Sept. 6 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

The Explorers wrap up their season today at 1:05 p.m. against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets for the division round of the American Association playoffs are on sale right now online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets can be purchased You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

