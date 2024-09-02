RedHawks to Face Sioux City Explorers to Open Playoff Slate

September 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - For the second straight season, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will be facing off against the Sioux City Explorers to open the postseason.

Beginning Wednesday in Sioux City, the RedHawks and Explorers will play a best-of-three West Division Series to open the American Association's Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

After opening the series in Sioux City on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., the series will shift to Fargo-Moorhead on Friday for Game 2 at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. If necessary, a deciding Game 3 would be played in Fargo on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The RedHawks won the season series between the two clubs, 8-5, with a 5-2 record against the Explorers at home.

This year's postseason berth is the 21st playoff appearance all-time for the RedHawks and seventh since joining the American Association in 2011. Fargo-Moorhead has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

West Division Series Schedule

Sept. 4 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 5 Travel Day

Sept. 6 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead - 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead - 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

