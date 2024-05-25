'Dogs Have Game Two Stolen by Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Saltdogs got off to a hot start in game two but Kansas City took advantage of fielding miscues to take game two by a final of 4-3.

RHP Jack Parisi put up his first quality start of the year going seven innings and surrendering one hit, two runs none of which were earned, two walks, and five strikeouts.

INF Drew Devine reached four times on two singles and two walks, drove in an RBI, came around to score a run, and stole three bases on the night.

INF Alex Baeza chipped in with an RBI double, his second RBI knock in as many games.

Lincoln opened up the ballgame with a 3-0 lead after two innings but errors were the story as the Saltdogs committed three of them, their most in a single game this season.

Kansas City was able to get two runs back on a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth to make a 3-2 game and then later in the bottom of the eighth, the Monarchs walked the bases loaded and got two runs out of that to take a 4-3 lead.

The 'Dogs out-hit the Monarchs 8-1 in this game but Lincoln committed three more errors than Kansas City and that proved to be the difference. The rubber match is set for tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

