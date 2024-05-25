'Cats Fall 90 Feet Short, Drop Game 6-5

May 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) The four-game series continued between the RailCats and the Kane County Cougars. WIth Deyni Olivero signing a contract to head to Mexico, the RailCats turned to Andres Diaz for the spot start.

Jackson Valera opened up the scoring but driving in himself with a solo home run into left field. The next inning, the RailCats had runners on third and second and LG Castillo picked up his ninth and tenth RBIs of the year with a bloop single to left.

The Cougars rallied in the bottom of the fourth, they scored two runs after an infield single from Harrison Smith and a throwing error would plate the third to even the game out at three a piece. The Cats would regain the lead with lone run after an error was committed by Antonio Carreon allowing Olivier Basabe to move in from third, a sacrifice fly by Gio Diaz the next inning made it 5-3.

Kane County led off the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back doubles from Cornelius Randolph and Josh Allen, Allen scored on Smith's second hit. Randolph would drive in the go-ahead run the next inning by bringing in Ernny Ordonez.

The RailCats had a chance in the top of the ninth with Diaz standing on third, Ryan Nutof, the closer for Kane County, struck out the side and sunk the RailCats 6-5. The RailCats will play for the split tomorrow, as it will be the opening day starter, Carlos Sanabria getting the start. The finale of this series is at 6:30 PM and you can find a broadcast on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

The RailCats are scheduled for a double-header on Memorial Day against the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the first game being scheduled for a 4:00 PM start. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.