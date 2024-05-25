Cougars Claw Back to Beat Gary

May 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Using late offense and clutch relief pitching, the Kane County Cougars (8-7) closed out an 8-7 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (5-10) Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field in front of 7,806.

Down 5-3 in the 6 th , Cornelius Randolph and Josh Allen teamed up with back-to-back doubles to pick up a run. Harrison Smith's RBI single two batter later tied the game at 5. Randolph then gave the Cougars their first lead of the game with an RBI single in the 7 th . Gary reliever Julio Pinto (0-1) suffered the loss.

Jordan Martinson worked a perfect 8 th before Ryan Nutof's scoreless 9 th to secure his fifth save of the season, which ties him for the league lead. Ryan Richardson (1-0) earned the win with two innings of one-run baseball out of the bullpen.

The Cougars fought back from two deficits Saturday night, using a wild pitch, a Gary error, and a Smith RBI single to tie the game at 3 in the 4 th .

Gary's offense was highlighted by a Jackson Valera home run in the 2 nd .

The Cougars will look to win the series Sunday night in the finale. Right-hander Westin Muir (1-2, 6.60) takes the mound against Gary pitcher Carlos Sanabria (0-1, 6.75). First pitch at Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

American Association Stories from May 25, 2024

