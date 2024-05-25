Explorers Add Montano and Tokar

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the club has activated OF Daniel Montano and RHP Heitor Tokar from the inactive list (visa reserve) and that the pair will be active tonight when the Explorers host the Chicago Dogs in game two of a three-game series at 6:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park.

Both players were signed by Sioux City in the offseason but had been placed on the visa reserve list once the American Association season began. OF Daniel Montano comes to Sioux City after seven seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization where the outfielder would reach the AAA level. Montano signed with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2015 out of Maracay, Venezuela. At the time of his signing, he was ranked 12th on MLB.com Top 30 International Prospects list.

Montano played 75 games at AAA Albuquerque in 2023. He would slash a line of .237/.350/.426 with eight home runs and 46 RBI. Montano added another 13 doubles with seven team-leading triples for the Isotopes. On July 31 he had a four-hit night with a homer, a pair of doubles and a single in a four-hit performance against Sacramento. In seven professional seasons Montano has a career average of .252 with 50 home runs and 308 RBI. He has added 64 stolen bases in his time with the Rockies organization. (Full bio of Montano)

RHP Heitor Tokar was a valuable part of the 2023 Explorers staff, working in both long relief and in the rotation as the need warranted during the season. He was originally signed by Sioux City on May 2, 2023, making his X's debut on May 14. Tokar tossed two scoreless innings on May 14 in a 2-1 win over Kansas City, part of a three-game sweep to start the season. For the season, Tokar went 3-4 with a 5.95 ERA, allowing 54 ER in 81.2 innings pitched. He would strike out 69 with 35 walks and garner a 1.629 WHIP for the season.

Tokar, a former Houston Astros farm hand, has played for his native Brazil in international competition, including the 2023 World Baseball Classic qualifier. This past winter Tokar threw six scoreless innings for Panama in a Caribbean Series win over Nicaragua at Loan Depot Park in Miami. The righty scattered four hits while playing for the Federales de Chiriquí the Champions of Panama. (Full bio of Tokar)

The Explorers and Chicago Dogs play game two of the weekend series tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

