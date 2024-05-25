Culbreth Goes the Distance, Henry Homers Twice to Help Birds Secure Doubleheader Split

Franklin, WI - Jabari Henry homered twice and Ty Culbreth tossed his second complete game in as many outings to help the Canaries split a doubleheader at Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Birds were walked off 9-8 in eight innings in game one despite jumping out to a 5-0 lead after half an inning. Jordan Barth raced home on a sacrifice bunt to open the scoring before Josh Rehwaldt and Shamoy Christopher each smacked two-run singles. Milwaukee responded with three runs in the bottom half before Henry blasted a solo homerun in the top of the second.

The Milkmen rallied to tie the game with three runs in the fourth and the score held throughout regulation. Rehwaldt put Sioux Falls back in front with a two-run double in the eighth inning but the Milkmen rallied to score three times in the bottom half to walk it off.

The Birds used a big seventh inning to pull away for a 4-1 victory in the nightcap. Henry belted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning but Milwaukee answered back with a solo shot of their own in the bottom half.

The score held until the seventh inning when Spencer Sarringar ripped a leadoff double followed by a two-run homerun from Christopher. Derek Maiben later scored on a wild pitch and that was more than enough for Ty Culbreth, who tossed his second complete game in six days.

Sioux Falls improves to 8-6 and will close the three-game series Sunday at 1:00pm.

