'Dogs Hang on to Grab Series Win over Monarchs

August 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (29-46) responded to Kansas City's (36-36) hot offensive start to grab a 6-5 series final win.

INF Alex Baeza recorded two hits on Sunday afternoon, reaching three times total, including his eighth homer of the year to lead off the first.

OF Aaron Takacs also posted two hits with an RBI double, his 40th run driving in this season.

INF Jack Dragum homered for the first time since the season-opening series, his third homer of the season was the difference in the one-run victory.

Kansas City again wasted no time scoring first with three in the opening frame against started LHP Abdallah Aris, but the Saltdogs responded immediately.

Lincoln scored three times in the bottom of the first with a BAeza solo home run, Takacs' RBI double, and INF/C Luke Roskam's RBI single to level the game.

On to the fourth, the 'Dogs would score three more times with an INF Drew Devine sacrifice fly and then Dragum's two-run shot over the left field fence.

Kansas City would score in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a one-run game, but the Saltdogs Bullpen would allow just one hit in the last three innings to sustain the lead. RHP Dan Kubiuk picks up his 14th save of the season.

Lincoln has now won back-to-back home series and 8-of-12, they have also won their last three one-run games.

The Saltdogs open up a three-game set with the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday night at 7:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

