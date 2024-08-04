Cedrola and Hakanson Impress Despite Loss in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - Two new Kansas City Monarchs impressed in their first appearances for their new club.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola and right-handed pitcher Jeff Hakanson put together stellar debuts in a 6- 5 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday afternoon.

Cedrola finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored. Hakanson delivered two shutout relief innings with a pair of punchouts.

Two former major leaguers started the festivities in the first inning. Trent Giambrone drove in two with a double down the left-field line to open the scoring for Kansas City (36-36).

Giambrone has now driven in an RBI in all eight appearances against Lincoln this season.

Travis Swaggerty followed up with a looping single to center to make it 3-0 Monarchs. Swaggerty is up to 36 RBI on the campaign.

Lincoln's (29-46) bats broke out in the early innings. The Saltdogs would tie the game in the bottom of the first with a three-run inning.

Jack Dragum highlighted another three-run inning in the fourth. His two-run home run to give the hosts a 6-3 edge.

Kansas City rallied in the middle innings. Giambrone drove in another RBI in the fifth with a single to score Frankie Tostado.

Giambrone finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the loss. The former Chicago Cub drove in five RBIs at Haymarket Park this weekend.

Ross Adolph demolished a solo home run in the sixth to bring the deficit to one. Adolph's jack to right- center field marked the fifth-straight game for the Monarchs.

Adolph finished 3-for-5 with two singles.

The speedy outfielder got on as the tying run in the ninth but left the game-tying run on base. The rubber game defeat marked the first series loss for Kansas City since July 12th through 14th against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a 13-game home stand on Monday at Legends Field. Kansas City starts a pivotal four-game set at 6:35 p.m. against the Sioux City Explorers. Kansas City, Missouri native Hunter McMahon takes the mound for the Monarchs against the Explorers' Austin Drury.

