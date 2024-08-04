Canaries Soar to Victory with Big Fourth Inning

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five runs in the fourth inning on Sunday en route to a 6-5 victory over Winnipeg at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before Wyatt Ulrich tied things up on a sacrifice fly in the second. Winnipeg responded with a pair of runs in the home half and added another in the third frame.

Liam Spence cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth and a wild pitch allowed Ulrich to score. Jabari Henry then crushed a three-run homerun to put the Birds in front for good. The Goldeyes got a run back in bottom of the sixth but the Sioux Falls bullpen blanked their hosts the rest of the way.

Neil Lang worked five innings to improve to 4-0 on the season. Christian Johnson, Matt Dunaway and Charlie Hasty combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief, with Hasty earning his 12th save.

Spence, Jordan Barth and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve to 43-30 overall. The Birds will close the seven-game roadtrip Monday at 4:00pm.

