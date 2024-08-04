Kane County Wins in Extras

GENEVA, Ill. - It was a walk-off win for the Kane County Cougars (43-32) Sunday afternoon as they took down the Sioux City Explorers (33-39) 5-4 to claim the series. The Explorers kept it close most of the game with four X's having a multi-hit day, but the Cougars came through in the tenth inning for the victory.

The Cougars took the early lead 2-0 in the bottom of the second when Kane County's Trendon Craig hit a bases-loaded two-RBI single off Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee.

The X's kickstarted their offense in response in the top of the third, starting with Nick Shumpert's RBI single off Kane County starter Tommy Sommer, cutting the Explorers deficit to 2-1. The X's then loaded the bases and tied it up 2-2 on an RBI from Sioux City's Scott Ota before Osvaldo Martinez gave the Explorers a 3-2 lead with his own RBI single off Sommer.

The game once again was tied in the bottom of the third when Kane County's Harrison Smith knocked home Todd Lott with an RBI single off Sioux City's Wetherbee.

The bullpen took over for Sioux City's Wetherbee with one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the fifth with Nate Gercken relieving him and finishing a shutout frame.

After a few innings tied, the Cougars took the lead with a clutch home run in the bottom of the sixth from Kane County's Cornelius Randolph off Sioux City's Gercken, giving them a 4-3 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, the X's pulled back even 4-4 when Sioux City's Ota picked up an RBI single off Kane County's Vinny Timpanelli.

From there, the teams traded scoreless innings, and while the X's threatened with the bases loaded in the ninth, neither team scored and sent it to extras.

The X's couldn't score in the top of the tenth, setting up the Cougars with a chance to win, and Kane County's Trendon Craig came through with the walk-off single, putting the Cougars over top 5-4.

