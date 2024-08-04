Craig's Walk-Off Wins It in Extras

August 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Trendon Craig hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Cougars to a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Sioux City Explorers on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Entering the 10th inning, the game was tied at four and Logan Nissen (1-1) was on the mound for the Cougars (43-32). Daniel Perez served as the placed runner for the Explorers (33-39) and moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt by Daniel Lingua. Nissen then struck out Jake Ortega for the second out. Following a walk to Nick Shumpert, Nissen struck out Daneil Montano looking to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the 10th, Harrison Smith served as the placed runner for the Cougars with Kyle Marman (3-2) on the mound for Sioux City. After Hayden Dunhurst popped out, Craig stepped up with a chance to win the ballgame. The Cougars outfielder then stroked a single into left-center field to score Smith and give the Cougars a 5-4 walk-off win. It was the first walk-off win for Kane County since the home opener on May 14th. Craig finished the day 3-for-6 with three RBI and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Before the late drama, it was a back-and-forth ballgame. The Cougars took an early lead in the bottom of the second against Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee. With one out, Josh Allen and Armond Upshaw drew back-to-back walks. Dunhurst drew another walk following a pop out to load the bases. Then, Craig came through for the first time of the day with a two-run single that made it 2-0.

However, the Explorers quickly responded in the top of the third against Cougars' starter Tommy Sommer. Sioux City put up three runs in the frame, as Nick Shumpert, Scott Ota, and Osvaldo Martinez all notched RBIs to put the Explorers in front, 3-2.

Kane County tied it right back up in the bottom of the third. Todd Lott drew a walk to start the inning before reaching second on a wild pitch. After a Josh Allen double play moved Lott to third, Armond Upshaw walked to keep the inning going. Then, Harrison Smith hit a line drive single through the middle to score Lott and tie the game at three.

In the sixth, Cornelius Randolph put the Cougars ahead once again. The Cougar outfielder blasted a solo shot over the right field wall off Nate Gercken for his second home run of the series to make it 4-3. Sioux City went on to tie it in the seventh with another run-scoring single by Ota off Vin Timpanelli. However, that would be the final run for the Explorers, as the Cougars benefitted from great work out of the bullpen.

Tyler Beardsley tossed both the eighth and ninth innings to keep Sioux City off the board. In the ninth, the Explorers loaded the bases, but Beardsley got back-to-back strikeouts of Cameron Cannon and Daniel Perez to keep the game tied before Nissen and Craig's heroics.

The Cougars will have an off day on Monday before beginning a three-game set with the Milwaukee Milkmen at home on Tuesday night. Promotions for the upcoming series including Taco Tuesday on August 6th and "Outer Banks Night" on Thursday, August 8th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

