'Dogs Drop Game Two against Chicago

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Josh Altmann reached five times, but the 'Dogs allowed 12 unanswered runs in a 15-4 loss to the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Altmann had two hits, two walks and was hit by a pitch, and the 'Dogs (3-2) scored four times in the third to take a 4-3 lead after Chicago scored twice in the first and one in the second. Hunter Clanin drove in a run with an RBI single before Jacob Olson drew a bases-loaded walk and then Garett Delano drove in a pair with a double.

The Dogs (3-2) answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fifth and seven in the seventh, and the series is tied after Lincoln won 8-5 in the opener on Tuesday.

Tucker Smith allowed six runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts over two innings in his 'Dogs debut. Steffon Moore tossed two scoreless frames while Jesse Stallings allowed two runs over two innings and Carson Lance gave up six runs in 0.2 innings. Sam Bragg allowed one run across 1.1 innings.

Justin Byrd went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to five games, while Delano went 2-for-3 in his first game in the lineup. Matt Goodheart went 1-for-4 with a run scored and Clanin was 1-for-5 with an RBI.

The 'Dogs walked a season-high 13 batters, allowing a season-high 15 runs on 17 hits.

The series concludes at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Because of Hail Varsity, there will be no pregame show and radio coverage will begin at first pitch on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

