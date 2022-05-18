American Association Game Recaps

Kane County 3, Gary SouthShore 0

The Kane County Cougars (3-1) one-hit the Gary SouthShore RailCats (1-3) and claimed a 3-0 win behind a gem from starting pitcher Ben Allison.

Allison tossed eight innings and allowed just one hit, a lead-off double in the top of the eighth. He only issued a pair of walks and was perfect through the first 16 batters he faced. RF Alec Olund, the only RailCat with a hit in the game, made it to third base after a fly out to right but was stranded there thanks to an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play two pitches later.

Reliever Logan Nissen came on in the ninth and retired the side in order to earn the save.

Offensively for the Cougars, 1B Josh Rolette went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. DH Dylan Busby went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lake Country 6, Sioux City 5 (11 Innings)

The Lake Country DockHounds (2-2) slid past the Sioux City Explorers (2-2) in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Stadium.

The Explorers put four runs on the board in the bottom of the second as RF D.J. Poteet singled home 3B Blake Tiberi and CF Chase Harris, and SS Nate Samson and 1B Gabe Snyder added singles that scored Poteet and DH Nick Franklin (2-for-5), respectively. The DockHounds pulled two back with RBIs from OF Lamar Briggs and 2B Aaron Tacaks in the third and tied the score in the seventh as C Wilfredo Gimenez (4-for-4) doubled home DH Tristen Carranzo and CF Dai-Kang Yoh drew a bases-loaded walk.

Both teams plated a run in the ninth, including a solo shot from Franklin, to push the game into extras. After a scoreless 10th, a single from Gimenez allowed 1B Gio Brusa to score what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Kansas City 6, Fargo-Moorhead 4

The Kansas City Monarchs (2-2) overcame an early deficit to top the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-4 on Tuesday night at Legends Field.

The RedHawks (2-2) took the lead in the top of the second as RF John Silviano hit a solo home run and SS Sam Dexter hit an RBI single. In the third, 3B Leobaldo Pina hit a sac fly to put the RedHawks ahead 3-0. In the home half, 2B Darnell Sweeney (2-for-4) hit a two-run homer and 3B David Thompson hit a solo shot to tie the score in the fifth.

The Monarchs took the lead in the sixth as LF Gabriel Guerrero (2-for-4) doubled home Sweeney and then scored alongside SS Pete Kozma when DH Matt Adams singled in the next at-bat. In the eighth, the RedHawks drew one back as 2B Peter Maris (3-for-5) doubled home Dexter but that proved to be the final run of the game.

Lincoln 8, Chicago 5

The Lincoln Saltdogs (3-1) used a six-run fourth inning to work past the Chicago Dogs (2-2) 8-5 on Tuesday night at Impact Field.

The Dogs struck first as 1B K.C. Hobson hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the second but the Saltdogs took the lead in the third as 1B Matt Goodheart (2-for-5, 4 RBIs) singled home LF Justin Byrd and 3B Ryan Long (2-for-3). In the fourth, the Saltdogs loaded up the bases and then saw a walk from Long, an RBI single from 2B Josh Altmann, an RBI fielder's choice from RF Eddy Martinez, a two-RBI double from Goodheart and an RBI single from DH Hunter Clanin.

The Dogs rallied late and scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth including a two-RBI single from 2B Grant Kay but the Saltdogs cut the comeback short and closed the win as 3B Harrison Smith bounced out.

Milwaukee 3, Cleburne 2

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg - Postponed (Rain)

The game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18th, as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. Central Time. Both games will be 7 innings.

