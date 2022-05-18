Cougars Stifled by RailCats Pitching

GENEVA, Ill. - One day after the Kane County Cougars shutout the Gary SouthShore Railcats, Gary returned the favor as Adam Heidenfelder and Chris Erwin combined to shutout the Cougars in a 4-0 victory for the Railcats on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his first start of 2022 Heidenfelder (1-0) tossed five shutout innings, while allowing just three hits. The right-hander struck out seven hitters without allowing a walk. Following Heidenfelder's, departure Chris Erwin earned the rare four-inning save, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts against one walk.

The Railcats (2-3) struck first against Cougars (3-2) starter Ryan Tapani (1-1). In the top of the fourth, Javeyan Williams led off the frame with a triple before Daniel Lingua drew a walk and stole second. After a Michael Cruz strikeout, Alec Olund smacked a three-run homer over the left field wall to put Gary ahead 3-0.

Gary added on in the top of the sixth. After Lingua reached on an error and Cruz walked, Olund lined a single up the middle to score Lingua and make it 4-0.

Despite taking the loss, Ryan Tapani earned a quality start for the Cougars. Tapani tossed six innings and allowed just four hits, while striking out eight hitters against three walks. Jose Fuentes and Pearson McMahan also tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Kane County.

The series against the Railcats concludes on Thursday night. Right-hander Aaron Phillips (0-0) will take the mound against the Cougars righty Vance Worley (0-0). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

