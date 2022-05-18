DockHounds Edge Explorers in Extra Innings

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Lake Country DockHounds won their second game of the season in 11 innings in Sioux City Tuesday evening.

The scoring began in the second inning when DJ Poteet singled to center and drove in two runs. Nick Samson and Gabe Snyder tacked on a single apiece. The Explorers led 4-0 after two innings of play at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

The next half inning Lake Country got on the board with a Lamar Briggs RBI single, and Aaron Takacs drove in a run off a 4-3 putout.

Wilfredo Gimenez had a productive night at the plate. He went 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs. His double in the 7th kick-started the offense to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Blake Berry advanced to first with a single to center field. Gimenez advanced Berry with a sacrifice hit.

Aaron Takacs drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth a line drive to right field. But Sioux City had a spark from Nick Franklin. He hit a towering home run to knot it up at 5.

With the new rule of having a runner on 2nd base to begin extra-inning games, Lake Country won off another Gimenez single, plating the go-ahead run.

Duncan Snider received the victory in relief, while McIlraith took the loss for the X's.

The DockHounds will continue their road again as they face the Sioux City Explorers Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

