Dockhounds Spoil X's Home Opener in Extras

Sioux City, IA - The Lake Country DockHounds spoiled the Sioux City Explorers home opener as they came away with a 6-5 win in eleven innings.

Sioux City jumped out to a sizable lead in the second inning. With two on, DJ Poteet came through with a two-run single. After an error and a hit batter loaded the bases it was Nate Samson and Gabe Snyder with back to back RBI singles to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

That rally chased the DockHounds starter Mei-Mei from the game. He ended up with a no decision allowing four runs, three earned on five hits in two innings of work with two strikeouts and a walk.

Lake Country responded immediately with a pair of runs of their own in the third. Blake Berry started the rally with a lead off double and a base hit from Wilfredo Gimenez. Lamar Briggs drove home a run with a RBI single and a ground out by Aaron Tackacs produced the second run cutting the X's lead to 4-2.

That lead held over the next few innings as Patrick Ledet made his first start of the season. He went five innings allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The X's bats also fell silent as Mitch Sparks produced three innings of perfect relief while fanning two.

The Hounds tied the game in the seventh with another two run rally. Wilfredo Gimenez doubled a run home. And Dai-Kang Yoh worked a bases loaded two out walk to knot up the contest at four.

Sioux City had multiple chances throughout the late innings to produce a go ahead or game winning run but could never muster up the chance. They left fifteen men on base including the bases loaded in the seventh after they had bags packed and no one out and in the ninth.

In that ninth inning Tackacs drove home former Houston Apollo teammate Blake Berry to give Lake Country a 5-4 lead.

It did not last long however as Franklin went deep to lead off the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extras.

After neither team was able to push across a run in the tenth. In the eleventh Wilfredo Gimenez gave the DockHounds the lead for good with a dribbler up the third base line, the infield single produced the winning run.

The X's will face off against the DockHounds again on Wednesday, May 18th with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Right hander Zach Hedges draws his first start of the season for Sioux City and will be opposed by southpaw Jesse Remington.

