Dogs Blank the RailCats on a Sold-Out Opening Night

May 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 3-0 in the team's season opener at a sold-out Impact Field Friday night.

Chicago starting pitcher Jason Bilous dominated in his Dogs debut by throwing nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Bilous opened his first inning as a Dog by striking out the side. Over his six innings, Bilous allowed three scattered hits and one walk. Bilous recorded a strikeout in five of his six innings.

Alongside Bilous' dominant start, the Dogs showcased a defensive masterclass.

In the top of the third inning, first baseman Jacob Teter displayed his athleticism by making an acrobatic catch down the first baseline. Two innings later, shortstop Pavin Parks ranged far to his left, slid in the shallow center field grass and made a strong throw to Teter at first base to retire Gary infielder Jackson Valera.

The Dogs tacked on one run in the first, fourth and eighth innings to secure the Opening Day victory. In the first inning, second baseman Brantley Bell hustled out a double to right-center field and stole third base on the subsequent at-bat. Left fielder Nick Dalesandro walked and stole second base to continue the first-inning rally.

In his first at-bat with the Dogs, right fielder Narciso Crook drove in Bell on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Parks made his presence known offensively when he drove in Teter from first base on a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lastly, Teter added an insurance run in the eighth inning by driving home Crook on a single to right field.

Kenny Serwa was the only Dogs pitcher to come out of the bullpen Friday night. He threw three innings and struck out two hitters while walking two.

The Dogs and RailCats will play Game 2 of the opening weekend series at 6 p.m. on Saturday night at Impact Field.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.