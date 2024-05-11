RailCats Suffer Tough Loss to Open up Season

(Chicago,IL) Another opening day for the Gary SouthShore RailCats as they started off the 2024 season against the defending East Division Champions, the Chicago Dogs. The Dogs turned to Jason Bilous, while the RailCats assigned Carlos Sanabria as their opening-day starter.

The Dogs were the first ones on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field by Narciso Crook, driving in Brantley Bell in the first inning. Pavin Parks would double their lead with an opposite-field double. Chicago added one more run in the eighth inning.

The RailCats would strand five runners on three hits and three walks, Sanabria would last 3.2 innings, allowing just two runs; Deyni Olivero was able to last 4.0 innings, and he struck out four. The final from Impact Field was 3-0.

The RailCats will face the Chicago Dogs again tomorrow at 6:00 PM. Chris Erwin will take the mound for the Cats, challenging Steven Lacey. The game will be streamed on AA Baseball TV, WE.FM 95.9, and Mixlr.

