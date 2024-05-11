Sam Dexter's Walk-off Caps Season-Opening Thriller for RedHawks

FARGO - Sam Dexter cracked a one-out double to deep left-center in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night to score a runner from second and seal a 4-3 season-opening win for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks over the Lincoln Saltdogs in front of 3,329 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

After Ismael Alcantara walked to start the bottom of the ninth and subsequently stole second, Dexter's double provided the final on-field fireworks before the home opener was capped with more standard airborne pyrotechnics.

Evan Alexander led off the season with a home run on the second pitch he saw, one of two RBIs in the game for the third-year RedHawks outfielder. Starter Davis Feldman struck out three and allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings of work before leaving the game with the score tied 3-3.

Alex DuBord (1-0) picked up the win for Fargo-Moorhead after retiring the Saltdogs in order in the top half of the ninth. Wyatt Sparks (0-1) got the los for Lincoln.

Newman newcomer Juan Fernandez knocked in the third RedHawks run in the sixth inning to give the home side a brief one-run lead before a 3-3 stalemate began to develop over the final innings.

The RedHawks and Saltdogs will continue their three-game set on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. LHP Tyler Grauer is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead against Lincoln RHP Zach Keenan.

