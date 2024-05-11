RedHawks Drop 9-3 Decision to Lincoln

FARGO - After the thrill of a season-opening win on Friday night, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (1-1) dropped a 9-3 decision to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

For the second night in a row, it was Evan Alexander that got the RedHawks on the board. The outfielder slipped home on a passed ball to give F-M the game's opening lead in the first inning.

Momentum swiftly changed in the top of the second inning when the Saltdogs plated three runs to grab a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Grauer (0-1) picked up the loss for Fargo-Moorhead after allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings pitched. He struck out four Saltdogs and walked two in his first start of the season. Zach Keenan (1-0) earned the win for Lincoln.

Jake Dykhoff, Luke Boyd, Kelvan Pilot, Noah McBride and Tristen Roehrich combined to finish the game on the mound for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead plated two more runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Dillon Thomas, but it wasn't enough to claw back from a six-run Saltdogs lead.

The RedHawks and Saltdogs will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch for the Mother's Day showdown is slated for 4 p.m.

