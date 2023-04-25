Dodgers Rally In Ninth, Beat River Cats 5-4

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats missed a chance to salt the game away in the top of the ninth inning and then saw the Oklahoma City Dodgers rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the opener in the series by a final of 5-4 in a game where River Cats pitchers struck out an eye-popping 18 batters.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the first as Heliot Ramos doubled to open the ballgame and scored three batters later on a Gary Sanchez sacrifice fly. Ramos would double the River Cats lead in the third when he blasted a solo homer to left to make it 2-0.

River Cats starter Kyle Harrison worked the first three innings and allowed his only run in the third as he walked Drew Avans to start the inning and, with two outs, surrendered an RBI single to Ryan Ward. Harrison allowed two hits while walking four and striking out eight.

Nick Avila took over for Sacramento in the fourth and gave up a double with one out to Bradley Zimmer, who scored two batters later on a two-out RBI single by Avans that tied the game at 2-2. It was the only run allowed by Avila in two innings of work.

The River Cats regained the lead in the fifth as Casey Schmitt doubled with one out to drive in Will Wilson, who walked to open the frame. Matt Beaty came up next and grounded to first, scoring Shane Matheny from third to make it a 4-2 Sacramento lead. Those were the last two runs allowed by Dodgers starter Robbie Erlin, who allowed four runs on four hits while walking three in five innings of work.

Sacramento had a great chance to pad the lead in the top of the ninth when they loaded the bases with one out. Dodgers' reliever Mark Washington (2-1) would escape the inning by inducing a 5-4-3 double play to keep it a two-run contest.

Jorge Guzman (0-1) escaped a bases loaded jam with one out in the eighth to keep the Sacramento lead intact and came back out for the ninth. Guzman would give up a single and a walk to start the inning, and after striking out Ryan Ward, walked Yonny Hernandez to load the bases. Guzman was lifted for Clay Helvey, who gave up a game-tying two-run single to Ben DeLuzio. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Devin Mann chopped the game-winning single up the left field line just past the outstretched glove of third baseman Ford Proctor as the Dodgers earned the 5-4 come-from-behind win.

Guzman suffered the loss as he was charged with all three runs in the ninth inning. Washington was credited with the win for Oklahoma City.

The River Cats and Dodgers play the second game of their series on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. PDT.

