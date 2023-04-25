Dodgers Win Over River Cats

April 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Devin Mann's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning capped off a late rally and sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 win in their series opener against the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (16-6) entered the ninth inning trailing, 4-2, before scoring three runs in their final at-bat for the win. OKC loaded the bases with one out and Ben DeLuzio lined a two-run single into center field to tie the score, 4-4. After an intentional walk re-loaded the bases, Mann grounded a single into left field to bring home Yonny Hernández for the game-winning run. The River Cats (10-12) took the initial lead of the game in the first inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Gary Sanchez. A home run by Heliot Ramos boosted Sacramento to a 2-0 edge in the third inning. RBI singles by OKC's Ryan Ward in the third inning and Drew Avans in the fourth inning knotted the score, 2-2. Sacramento went on to build a 4-2 advantage, scoring two runs in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Casey Schmitt and another when Matt Beaty hit into a fielder's choice. The Dodgers bullpen then held the River Cats scoreless and to three hits over the final four innings.

Of Note:

-Tuesday night's victory was already OKC's fourth walk-off win of the season (through 22 games) and sixth last at-bat win of 2023. The Dodgers won for the fifth time when trailing after the eighth inning or later and won for the third time when trailing after the ninth inning or later.

-The 16-6 Dodgers own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and are one of four OKC teams during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to have six or fewer losses through 22 games, joining the teams in 2018 (18-4), 2015 (17-5) and 2008 (16-6).

-Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 12-for-32 during the stretch with five RBI. The streak is tied with Michael Busch for the longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a run scored, walk, RBI and stolen base and has now reached base safely in 15 straight games for the second-longest on-base streak of 2023 by an OKC player, trailing only Michael Busch's 21-game streak. He is in the midst of his third on-base streak of at least 14 games in the last two seasons. He reached base in 14 straight games May 21-June 9, 2022 before a 50-game on-base streak June 11-Aug. 14, 2022...Avans also added to his team-leading run total with his 21st run scored this season Tuesday. Additionally, he has eight walks in the last five games.

-Bradley Zimmer went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, run scored and a stolen base to tie his season-high mark for hits and he has now hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-15 with two RBI, three walks and three runs scored.

-Jahmai Jones went 2-for-4 Tuesday for his third straight multi-hit outing and he also extended his current hitting streak to four games, going 7-for-17 during the stretch with four runs scored and three RBI.

-Ryan Ward connected on a RBI single, and over his last seven games is now 12-for-32, hitting safely in six games.

-The Dodgers offense struck out a season-high 18 times for their most strikeouts in a game since May 15, 2022 in Round Rock during a 14-13 loss.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and River Cats continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first pitch time was moved back from its originally scheduled 11:05 a.m. start due to potential inclement weather Wednesday. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

