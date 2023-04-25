25th Anniversary Celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Set for Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a six-game series packed with special promotions, including a 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday, as the Dodgers play the Sacramento River Cats starting tonight through Sunday in Bricktown.

For Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game, the Dodgers will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and debut the organization's new 405 area code caps on the field for the first time as part of a special night of celebration for Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which opened in April 1998.

The team's game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. A Dodgers hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans will also take place for the April 29 game with gates opening at 6 p.m. City-themed team jerseys and 405 area code caps will also be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Justin Aaron, who made the Top 8 of Season 22 of "The Voice," is scheduled to perform the national anthem Saturday alongside color guards from both the Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments. A large American flag will also be displayed in the outfield during the national anthem.

Saturday is also the first Braum's Friends and Family Night of the season, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person. Also, Braum's Friends and Family 4-Packs, including four game tickets, four OKC Dodgers hats and four meal vouchers are available for Saturday's game, starting at $46.99.

Additionally, the inaugural class of inductees to the new Oklahoma City Triple-A Hall of Fame will be unveiled throughout the weekend via the OKC Dodgers social media channels and also through in-game announcements Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year's class will include three individuals from the Bricktown era - one pitcher, one position player and one coach or contributor.

The new team Hall of Fame will honor not only those who have left their mark on the franchise during the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark era (since 1998), but since the genesis of the current franchise and Triple-A designation in 1962. Hall of Fame honorees will include former players, coaches and other key contributors to the franchise's success.

A group of current Oklahoma City Dodgers front office members worked in conjunction with a five-person selection committee from outside of the organization to elect inductees. The selection committee includes media members, baseball historians and civic leaders.

Other promotional highlights this week include:

- Tonight (6:05 p.m.) - All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests 21 and older.

- Wednesday (11:05 a.m.) - Wednesday is a Field Trip Day, providing students and teachers with a fun field trip before the school year ends. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and limited tickets remain for Wednesday.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - Guests 21 and over can enjoy 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the ParTea Hour from 6-7:05 p.m. at the outfield Twisted Tea ParTea Pad.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Fireworks follow each of the OKC Dodgers' scheduled Friday night home games throughout the season as

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - Following Sunday home games, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games through June are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

