Salt Lake Bees Travel to El Paso for Six Games

The Salt Lake Bees take to the road this week for their first and only visit to Sun City this year to face the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The first five games of the series will start at 6:35 p.m. with the Sunday finale coming at 12:05 p.m.

The Bees have been lead this year on offense by a combination of Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage and Michael Stefanic. Adell is the only player in Minor League Baseball to hit double-digits in homers so far this year and only Max Muncy of the Dodgers and Pete Alonso of the Mets have hit 10+ homers in the big leagues. Along with his 10 round-trippers Jo has a team-high 7 doubles. Trey Cabbage (.366) and Michael Stefanic (.361) sit fourth and fifth in the Pacific Coast League batting title leaders. Cabbage has 26 total hits this season with 11 going for extra bases, including a 487-foot blast in Salt Lake last week that is the longest homer of the year in professional baseball. Stefanic is not only hitting, but walking, racking up 13 free passes to boast a .480 on-base percentage on the year.

On the mound the Bees will start the series with Chase Sisleth on the mound Tuesday night. Silseth has been the ace of the Bees staff so far posting a miniscule 0.90 ERA in four starts this season, allowing no runs in three of the four games despite pitching in hitter-friendly environments in Salt Lake, Albuquerque and Las Vegas. Silseth is holding batters to a .147 average and against fellow right-handers he's allowed just five hits (all singles) and struck out 16. Silseth will be followed by Kenny Rosenberg, Luis Ledo, Jake Lee and Jake Kalish before he tentatively gets a second shot at the Chihuahuas in the Sunday finale.

Lefty Jay Groome gets the start for El Paso on Tuesday. Groome is the Padres number nine prospect according to MLBPipeline.com and is one of just two of the Padres Top 30 prospects on the team along with right-handed pitcher Angel Felipe. The Chihuahuas rank third in the PCL with a .275 average and have hit a league-high 34 home runs, but a team-high 7 homers were hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. during his eight-game rehab assignment. Tim Lopes leads the current El Paso attack with a .325 average and four home runs on the season.

Fans can follow along with the Bees on the road by listening to the KSL Sports Zone with Steve Klauke on the broadcast or watching on the Bally Sports app or MLB.tv. The Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, May 2 to begin a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers.

