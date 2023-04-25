El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and Scholastic Book Fairs Partner to Donate Books to Zavala Elementary Students

EL PASO, TEXAS - The El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and Scholastic Book Fairs have partnered to provide each student at Zavala Elementary with four books to take home for free. The book fair began yesterday, April 24 and runs through Friday, April 29.

The book fair includes an assembly with the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso's favorite mascot, Chico, Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at Zavala.

"In 2013, when we formed this franchise, we said it's more than baseball. Being able to do things like this, that change our community, it what we meant," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "We are proud to partner with Scholastic Book Fairs and Zavala Elementary."

During the book fair, all students will be able to select four books of their choice and teachers and faculty will also be able to choose 200 books (total) for their respective classrooms and library.

"We would like to express our appreciation to El Paso Chihuahuas for providing the Zavala students to experience a Book Fair in our campus," said Zavala Elementary Principal Jesus Mendoza. "Reading is an essential skill not only for school, but for life, and with this experience, our students will discover the joy of reading!"

Scholastic Book Fairs' mission helps provide book equity programs to communities in need nationwide, ensuring every child is given resources that empower them to make a change in their life, in their community, and as a citizen of the world.

Founded in 1925, Zavala Elementary consists of 290 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade comprised of largely bilingual and bicultural students from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.

Scholastic firmly stands behind the cause of increasing access to books today since they were founded nearly 95 years ago with the mission to encourage the intellectual and personal growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Scholastic Book Fairs depends on collaborations with schools across the country to be able to pursue its mission of ensuring that children in every community have access to books and learn to love to read.

For more information on the book fair, contact Andy Imfeld at (915) 242-2043 or via email at aimfeld@epchihuahuas.com.

