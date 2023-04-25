OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sacramento River Cats (10-11) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-6)

Game #22 of 150/First Half #22 of 75/Home #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Kyle Harrison (0-1, 5.00) vs. OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 8.00)

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a six-game home series against the Sacramento River Cats at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games and own the best record in the Pacific Coast League. Their 15 wins to start the season are tied for the most in all of Triple-A.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings on the way to an 11-1 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon in the series finale between the teams at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Devin Mann and Bradley Zimmer each hit a double. The Dodgers went on to score four runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Michael Busch connected on a two-run single to boost the Dodgers to a 3-0 advantage. RBI singles by Jahmai Jones and Ryan Ward followed later in the inning to make it 5-0. The lone run of the afternoon for Albuquerque came via a solo home run by Nolan Jones in the fifth inning. The Dodgers responded with six more runs in their next at-bat in the sixth inning. Patrick Mazeika hit a solo home run down the right field line for his first homer of the season. Yonny Hernández laced a two-run double before RBI singles by Jones, Ward and Mann gave OKC an 11-1 lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (1-0) is slated to make his fifth start of 2023 tonight for the Dodgers, tying Gavin Stone and Matt Andriese for the most starts by an OKC pitcher this season...Erlin last pitched April 19 in Albuquerque, allowing six runs and six hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and a season-high four walks and he did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 15-13 win...He last pitched in OKC April 13 against Sugar Land, allowing a season-low two runs and five hits over a season-high 5.0 innings with one walk and a season-best eight strikeouts. He earned the win in OKC's 12-5 victory...Erlin has allowed a total of nine home runs through his first four appearances of the season (18.0 IP), accounting for 15 of the 22 total runs against him...He spent the majority of the 2022 season with the OKC Dodgers, making 21 appearances, including 14 starts. He went 5-4 with a 7.01 ERA, allowing 63 runs (60 earned) and 95 hits in 77.0 innings. He had 69 strikeouts against 35 walks. Erlin tied for fourth on the team in starts and ranked fourth in strikeouts. The team went 8-6 in his starts...He originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 21, 2022, and the lefty re-signed with the organization during this past offseason...Erlin was originally selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to San Diego July 31, 2011. He has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, but has also logged time with Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Los Angeles (NL)...Erlin made one start against the River Cats last season and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs and seven hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and two K's.

Against the River Cats: 2023: 0-0 2022: 6-3 All-time: 48-52 At OKC: 24-27 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their first of three series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Dodgers won their first season series against the River Cats since the 2018 season, going 6-3, including a 3-0 series sweep July 22-24 between the teams in OKC during which the Dodgers outscored Sacramento, 30-11. The teams split their first series of the season April 19-24 in Sacramento, 3-3, with the River Cats winning three of the last four games in the set...The River Cats had won both the 2021 and 2019 series between the teams...Jason Martin led the Dodgers with nine hits and nine RBI and OKC outscored Sacramento, 55-45, during the season series...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, the teams are 16-16 against one another in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including the River Cats having a 10-9 record in Bricktown.

Strong Start: The 15-6 Dodgers are one of five OKC teams during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to start a season with six losses or less through 21 games. Only the 2018 (17-4) and 2015 (16-5) teams had fewer losses through 21 games, while the 2008 and 1999 teams also started 15-6...The Dodgers own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and their 15 wins are tied for the most in Triple-A with Norfolk (15-5) and Memphis (15-6)...OKC's current hot start included a six-game winning streak April 1-7, which was the first six-game winning streak for OKC at any point of a season since a six-game streak July 18-24, 2019...The Dodgers won their first road series of the season in Las Vegas, 5-1. It marked the fifth time out of 45 six-games series since the start of the 2021 season that the Dodgers have won five of six games during the same set...Only three OKC teams through the last 24 seasons have had six or fewer losses through 22 games as the 2018 team started 18-4, while the 2015 team went 17-5 and the 2008 team started 16-6.

In the Hunt: Yesterday Hunter Feduccia was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week. During the previous series in Albuquerque, Feduccia went 10-for-18 with two homers, three doubles, five runs, two walks and 13 RBI, including three consecutive games with four-plus RBI April 18-20. On April 18, he went 5-for-5 with a double and a home run for his first career five-hit game and the first five-hit effort by an OKC player this season. He also matched his career high with five RBI...His 13 RBI during the three-game stretch April 18-20 were a career-high during a three-game span and were the most in a for an OKC player since Luke Raley's 14 RBI in three games May 28-30, 2021 at El Paso. Prior to last Tuesday, he had recorded a total of three games with four-plus RBI in his career (284 games)...Feduccia has reached base in 12 straight games and in 31 of his 56 plate appearances this season (.554 OBP). Feduccia has played in 13 total games this season, but April 1 against Tacoma he entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning and did not have a plate appearance in the game...Feduccia leads the Dodgers with 21 RBI and is tied for the team lead with four home runs. His 21 RBI are fourth-most in the PCL...He did not play Sunday and as a result does not have enough plate appearances to qualify among league leaders, but entering Sunday he was leading the PCL in OPS (1.329) and SLG (.775), while ranking second in OBP...This is Feduccia's first career weekly award and the team's first weekly award winner since James Outman during the period of Aug. 23-28, 2022.

Steadfast: Michael Busch went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday. He has now reached base in each of OKC's first 21 games of the season and owns the longest on-base streak in all of the Minors to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 18 of his first 21 games and has at least one hit in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .348 (23x66) with 10 extra-base hits and 12 RBI. He leads the Dodgers with 28 hits this season and is the third OKC player in the last three seasons to have an on-base streak of at least 21 games, joining Drew Avans (50 games, 2023) and Jason Martin (21 games, 2022) and is the fifth player to reach the milestone in the last five seasons, joining also Gavin Lux (37 games, 2019) and DJ Peters (31 games, 2019). Going back to the end of last season, he is now on a 27-game on-base streak...His 18 walks and eight doubles are tied for third-most in the PCL, while his 28 hits are fourth. He leads OKC in hits and walks.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann hit another double Sunday, finishing 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. He is now up to 11 doubles this season and his doubles total leads all of the Minors. Eight of his doubles have come in his last seven games and he is riding a seven-game hitting streak (11x28) - the longest active streak by an OKC player and second-longest OKC hitting streak of the season, trailing only Michael Busch's eight-game streak April 5-13. Mann had been held to five hits through his first 11 games.

Making A Run For It: The 11 runs scored by the Dodgers Sunday marked the third time during the six-game series in Albuquerque that OKC scored 10 or more runs and the sixth time this season overall the team scored 10 or more runs. OKC's 18 hits Sunday were a season high after totaling 17 hits Wednesday in Albuquerque. The 18 hits were also the most for OKC since a 16-3 win in El Paso Sept. 25, 2022 when the Dodgers also had 18 hits. All nine hitters in OKC's lineup recorded at least one hit for the first time this season.

Warden of the Batter's Box: Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 Sunday with two RBI. Over the six-game series in Albuquerque, Ward went 11-for-27 with three doubles, nine RBI and four runs scored, hitting safely in five of six contests. He is tied with Hunter Feduccia with six multi-RBI games and his 20 overall RBI this season are second-most on the team, with 14 RBI over his last 10 games.

One and Done: Pitchers Matt Andriese, Tyler Cyr, Bryan Hudson and Adam Kolarek combined to hold the Isotopes to one run and four hits Sunday afternoon. The one run tied for the fewest allowed by OKC in a game this season, while the four hits were the second-fewest. Albuquerque started the previous series batting .322 (37x115) with 32 runs over the first three games, but the OKC pitching staff kept the Isotopes to a .181 clip (17x94) with seven runs between the last three games. Dodgers pitchers allowed just three runs total between Saturday and Sunday and did not allow a run in 16 of 18 frames at hitter-friendly Isotopes Park...On Sunday, Andriese logged the team's longest outing of the season, allowing one run on a solo homer and three hits over 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Over the last three games, starting pitchers have allowed two earned runs (three runs total) and nine hits over 19.2 innings, with 17 strikeouts against three walks...Prior to Saturday, the Dodgers had not held their opponent scoreless through the game's first four innings this season before accomplishing that both Saturday and Sunday.

He Gets on Base: Drew Avans has reached base safely in 14 straight games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season, trailing only Michael Busch's current 21-game streak, and he has a .431 OBP during the stretch...Avans is in the midst of his third on-base streak of at least 14 games in the last two seasons. In 2022, Avans reached base in 14 straight games May 21-June 9 before putting together a 50-game on-base streak June 11-Aug. 14 that ended when he had to depart a game in the fourth inning with an injury. The 50-game streak tied for the second-longest streak in the Minors in 2022 and was one game shy of the longest. It was also the team's longest on-base streak during OKC's MLBAM era (since 2005) and the longest streak in the PCL overall since 2018...Avans' 20 runs scored lead the Dodgers this season and rank tied for third in the PCL. He also has seven walks in the last four games.

Around the Horn: Yonny Hernández, Jahmai Jones, Patrick Mazeika and Bradley Zimmer each recorded multi-hit games for OKC Sunday and all four players are on three-game hitting streaks. Mazeika is 6-for-12 in his last three games, with a double, homer, two RBI and four runs scored, while Jones is 5-for-13 with a double, homer, three RBI and three runs scored...OKC has given up at least one homer in 14 of the last 16 games (28 HR) and at least two home runs in eight of the last 15 games (27 HR). OKC's 36 homers allowed this season are most in the PCL and second-most in the Minors (Syracuse - 41).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.