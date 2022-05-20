DockHounds Beat Goldeyes in First Game in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-3) lost 8-5 to the Lake Country DockHounds in the inaugural game at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday night.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Raul Navarro doubled to right leading off, took third on a groundout to second from Eric Rivera, and scored on Ian Sagdal's RBI infield single.

Lake Country (4-3) answered back in the bottom of the first. With two outs and no one on base, three consecutive singles from TJ Bennett, Gabriel Noriega, and Giovanni Brusa produced the tying run. After Tristan Carranza was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Blake Berry singled to centre to drive in Noriega.

In the bottom of the second, and after there were two outs and no one on base, Dai-Kang Yoh and Bennett hit back-to-back solo home runs.

The Goldeyes pulled within 5-3 in the top of the seventh. Max Murphy tripled to right with one out. David Washington followed with a two-run, opposite-field home run to left.

The DockHounds re-extended the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth on a three-run home run to left by Carranza.

Logan Hill ripped a two-out, two-run home run to centre in the top of the ninth before Cyrillo Watson recorded the final out to earn his first save of the year.

Alex McRae (1-0) started for the DockHounds and picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits in seven innings. McRae walked one and struck out seven.

Luis Ramirez (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Ramirez walked four and struck out six.

Murphy has hit safely in seven straight games to begin the year.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. Freisis Adames (0-0, 13.50) faces right-hander Taylor Bloye (0-0, 7.20). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca beginning with Around the Association at 5:00 p.m.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

