'Dogs Throttle RailCats in Marathon Series Opener

GARY, Indiana - Skyler Weber hit Lincoln's first grand slam in almost three years, and the Saltdogs won a third straight series opener with a 13-3 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday night.

Weber's grand slam came in a five-run first that gave the 'Dogs (5-2) an early lead. Randy Norris opened the scoring with a leadoff homer on the sixth pitch of the game.

Weber had three hits, two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases on a night when the 'Dogs had a season high in runs, hits, walks and men left on base.

Weather was a concern throughout the night, but after an 89-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning, the game was resumed and the 'Dogs held on to take a third series opener in three sets to begin the year.

Josh Altmann went 3-for-5 with an RBI single that gave Lincoln a 6-0 lead in the fourth, while Sherman Graves delivered an RBI double before the rain hit in the fifth inning.

Lincoln added three runs in the seventh, and three more in the ninth. Garett Delano clubbed his first career home run and Graves had his first multi-RBI game in the American Association.

Gary (2-5) scored twice in the fifth and once in the seventh.

Buddy Baumann made his second start and allowed four hits with one walk and four strikeouts over four shutout innings.

Sam Bragg picked up his first win as a 'Dog with three relief innings after the restart, while Jonathan Cheshire and Jesse Stallings each tossed a scoreless frame.

The series continues Saturday at 4:00 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

