Cougars Walk to Series-Opening Win

Sioux City, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers drop the opening game, of a three-game series, to the Kane County Cougars 9-7.

The Explorers lead off the bottom of the first inning with a single and two walks. Gabe Snyder singled up the middle to score Chase Harris and Nick Franklin to put the Explorers up 3-0.

In the fourth Sherman Johnson led off with a walk and scored on an RBI groundout by Jimmy Kerrigan trimming the lead to 3-1.

Jack Fox went four innings. allowed three hits, three runs, two walks and one strikeout through his four innings of work.

The Cougars cut the score to within a run as Cornelius Randolph led off with a single and scored on another base hit by Galli Cribbs Jr.

Tyler Beardsley went five innings, allowed six hits, two runs, one walk, six strikeouts and one wild pitch on 81 pitches.

In the seventh and eighth, finding the strike zone became a struggle for the X's. The Cougars scratched seven runs across between the two innings and worked eight walks, to just three hits.

On the night the Cougars had nine walks to go with their nine hits.

In the home half of the ninth, the X's made it interesting. They scored a pair of runs and even brought the winning run to the plate but the comeback bid fell short.

Ryan Richardson, for the Cougars got the win and Tyler Koch, for the Explorers, took the loss.

The Cougars and Explorers play game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Jose Fuentes (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for the Cougars and Carlos Sierra (0-0, 4.77) gets the nod for the Explorers.

