Saltdogs Spoil RailCats' Home Opener

Gary, IN - Things did not go according to plan for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in their first game at the Steel Yard in 2022 as the Lincoln Saltdogs walked away with a resounding 13-3 win.

The visitors struck early and often as they scored in five of their turns at-bat which included three innings of three or more runs.

Despite the lopsided score line, the RailCats offense showed plenty of positive signs. Michael Woodworth put together a 3-for-5 day and drove in two runs, one of which came on a triple to center field in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Cruz also registered a single and a run batted in while Daniel Lingua reached base twice.

On the pitching side, Harrison Francis continued his positive start to the season. In 3.1 relief innings, he allowed just one Lincoln run on one hit, striking out six in the process.

The two teams are set to square off once again at The Steel Yard tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Ryan Zimmerman and Tony Pasquesi have the play-by-play call on aabaseball.tv and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

