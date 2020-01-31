DK Stops 46 in 3-2 Triumph over T-Birds

January 31, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury Hat Tricks forward Casper Dyrssen

DANBURY - Dillon Kelley once more stood on his head for the Danbury Hat Tricks, turning aside 46 Carolina shots in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Thunderbirds at Danbury Arena.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, Matyas Kasek opened the scoring with a powerplay goal from between the hashmarks, burying a feed from Jonny Ruiz. Carter Shinkaruk would add to the lead by wiring a wrist shot over the glove of Jacob Mullen to give Danbury a 2-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Casper Dyrssen would strike early in the second period, just four seconds into a 4-on-3 powerplay. Carolina would begin mounting a comeback in the middle frame, as Konner Haas would pot a shorthanded goal and Daniel Klinecky would sneak one through Kelley's leg pad.

Kelley would hold firm in the final period, stopping 13 goals to seal a 3-2 win.

"We played really well in our d-zone in the third period," commented Jonny Ruiz after the game. "We'd love to get the series sweep here tomorrow."

